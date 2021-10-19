PORTLAND – Joshua J. Higgins died in Portland on October 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Josh was born in Portland on May 20, 1966, to Blair Higgins and Mary Lou (Sanborn) Higgins. He graduated from Deering High school in 1985 and was a lifelong resident of Portland.﻿Josh loved to travel, taking many trips to Canada to visit relatives and attend concerts. He also spent time in South Carolina and Virginia- proud of the fact that he rode “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (and buses!).” ﻿Until his health began to fail, Josh held numerous jobs beginning with work on the Portland waterfront with his brother. He was a resident of 10 Congress Square for four happy years and fostered many strong friendships.﻿Josh was predeceased by his parents and his niece, Tasha Higgins.﻿He is survived by his sisters, Mary Lindstrom (Keith) of Oxford and Catherine Lacina (Steve) of Gladbrook, Iowa; hisj brother Peter Higgins (Beth Liotard) of South Portland; his uncles, Joseph Sanborn (Patricia) of Cornwall, Ontario, and Stanley Sanborn of Standish; his aunt Eileen Sanborn of Westbrook; his stepmother Ruth Higgins of Portland; stepsister Ellen Bozner of Osippee, NH, and stepbrother Michael Bozner of Glendale, AZ; his girlfriend Laurie Peaslee; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. ﻿Josh will be remembered for his kind heart and generous soul. He was well loved. His family extends sincere thanks to the Northern Light Home Care and Hospice, as well as to the staff at 10 Congress Square for their wonderful support during this tough time.﻿A celebration-of-life and burial will be scheduled for Spring of 2022. ﻿Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Josh’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.﻿In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland217 Landing RoadWestbrook, ME 04092www.arlgp.org

