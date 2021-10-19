HOLLIS – On Oct. 16, 2021, after a long and sometimes difficult life, Verena Bea Merrill Huff received her angel wings.﻿Verena was born in Biddeford, Maine at the Trull Hospital the youngest daughter of Justin S. and Bessie Rankin Merrill.﻿She grew up in Buxton and attended local schools including a one room schoolhouse at Duck Pond and graduated from Samuel D. Hanson High School in 1951.On September 4th, 1951 she married Howard B. Huff of Hollis at the Buxton Center Baptist Church on her parent’s 25th wedding anniversary.She worked most of her life in retail including W.T. Grant Company, F. W. Woolworth, and Rich’s Department store where she had the honor of being chosen to wait upon and help First Lady Barbara Bush in shopping for her grandchildren. She ended her career working for Don’s Market in Hollis where upon her retirement Don presented her with a gold watch.She was a 70-year-plus member of the Grange attaining fifth, sixth, and seventh degree levels and a past member of the Pythian Sisters.After her working career was over she spent many hours knitting hats and mittens for the Headstart Program. She was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Marjorie Thorne, and a brother, Justin S. Merrill Jr., her son, Harold Huff, an infant granddaughter, Christy Huff, and her former husband, Howard with whom she had seven children.She is survived by her brother, Roger Merrill, children, Valerie Joy (Allyn), Virginia Rotge (Jay), Howard Huff Jr. (Lynn), Harlan Huff (Martha), Victoria Huff (Dean), and Veronica Dyson (Thom), 10 grandchildren: Scott, Jerry Marcus, Katie, Merydeth, Shanna, Amanda, Tammy, Ben, Kayla, and 22 great- grandchildren. A service will be held Saturday October 23, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 80 Pleasant Hill Road, Hollis, Maine at 1 PM with Pastor Ron Sargent officiating. A reception will follow in the church basement. A private family burial will be at East Buxton Cemetery. COVID Protocol will be observed due to compromised immediate family members. Masks will be provided, and we ask that you please wear one.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.comOur family would like to thank the staffs of the Barron Center and Inn at Village Square for the loving care they gave Mom during her residence there. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice, as Mom supported a lot of non-profits.

Guest Book