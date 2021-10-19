Police say a Portland woman is facing a felony drug charge after suspected narcotics were found in her car in Brunswick on Monday, Oct. 18.
Following a complaint at around 12:32 p.m. of a red car driving erratically. Police stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Patricia Oliver on Avalon Road.
A dog that is part of a K9 unit indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, police said, and a search lead to the seizure of 1.5 grams of suspected narcotics.
Oliver is being charged with Unlawful Furnishing Scheduled Drug, a Class D misdemeanor, Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, a Class C felony, and Sale and Use of Drug Paraphernalia, a civil violation.
Class D crimes are punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine, and Class crimes are punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.
Police say Oliver was not under the influence. Oliver was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Portland Superior Court on Dec. 21.
