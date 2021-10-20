Boston’s Jaylen Brown is defended by Alec Burks of the Knicks during their season opener Wednesday night in New York. Brown set a franchise record for points in a season opener with 46, but the Celtics lost in double overtime, 138-134. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

NEW YORK — Julius Randle scored 35 points, Evan Fournier made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the second overtime and added 32 against his former team, and the New York Knicks outlasted Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics 138-134 on Tuesday night.

Brown scored a career-high 46 points after overcoming a bout of COVID-19 and Jayson Tatum had the biggest basket of his awful opener with a three-point play that gave Boston a 134-133 lead with 1:05 remaining.

Fournier then hit his fourth 3-pointer in overtime with 56 seconds to go and Derrick Rose finished it off with a basket with 22 seconds to play as the Knicks finally put away a game they seemed to have won much earlier.

The Celtics put together a push late in regulation of their first game under Coach Ime Udoka and Marcus Smart tied it with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, capping Boston’s comeback from an 11-point deficit in the final four minutes of regulation.

RJ Barrett scored all of his 19 points after halftime and Obi Toppin added a career-best 14 for the Knicks. Kemba Walker had 10 points and eight assists against his previous team.

Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, but was 7 for 30 from the field, including 2 for 15 from 3-point range. The U.S. Olympic gold medalist missed badly on a jumper that could have won it at the end of the first overtime.

