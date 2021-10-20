This letter is aimed at those in the state of Maine who are seriously concerned about our environment, especially our air quality.
This issue concerns me as a retired civil engineer and a registered Maine Guide. The proposed Central Maine Power transmission line will bring electric power, generated by hydro facilities already constructed and producing, to the New England power grid. This power will offset the need for electric power produced by fossil fuel-powered facilities in Maine and in the states to our south and west. This should be a huge win for our air quality and our efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuels.
Please consider our environment and vote “no” on Question 1.
Stephen Cole
Hermon
