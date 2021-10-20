To be honest, I was torn on the Central Maine Power corridor, seeing benefits and problems on both sides of the issue.

But then I was bombarded with the pro-CMP project advertisements on television and the numerous lawn signs urging that I vote “no” against retroactivity. There is no reference whatsoever about what a referendum would actually be about, just emphasizing the dangers of “retroactive laws.” So I did a little research.

Subsequently, I’ve concluded that if someone wants to pull the wool over my eyes, treat me as an idiot, they must have some ill intent for their vagueness and obvious deception. If that’s the sort of people we would be dealing with, better to take the environmentally responsible line. I’m voting “yes” on Question 1.

Roy Herrmann

Cape Elizabeth

