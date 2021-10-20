Cape Elizabeth, please do not send the affordable-housing proposal to referendum. The Town Council has been working on this issue for months; has had countless forums and meetings addressing this, and has taken the time to learn, research, examine. They are much more informed than our voting public. I find it ironic that people want to spend significant funds and time on a referendum to keep people out of our town. Make no mistake: This is an equality issue.

I keep hearing “I am for affordable housing” – but not this one, not this location, not with the ordinance changes, not this developer, not with a tax increment financing agreement, not without bus transportation. Well, it’s been 50 years since an affordable-housing project has been built in Cape Elizabeth. There are countless people looking for affordable-housing options, and those in Portland, South Portland and Westbrook are full.

Let’s be clear: This is an equality issue. This is “not in my backyard.” We have a nice, safe town with open spaces and great schools, but we don’t want people to access those things, people who work as bus drivers, ed techs, nannies, single parents, seniors, recent graduates, employees of town businesses.

I believe the good to come of this project far outweighs any of the cons expressed. I believe that all the issues have been heard, examined and vetted. It is clear this is the project for Cape Elizabeth and now is the time. Please do not sign the referendum petition!

Maureen Clancy

Cape Elizabeth

