Columnist Bill Nemitz’s apology (Oct. 15) to Portland Charter Commission member Shay Stewart-Bouley for spreading defamatory rumors was heartfelt and appropriate. His analogy to a clueless speeding ticket was almost there. More apt would be that he drove through the crosswalk and didn’t see a Black woman stepping into the road. And, it turns out, this is a very real phenomenon.
White drivers are much less likely to notice and stop for Black pedestrians at crosswalks, and much more likely to hit them, researchers found in a study released in 2015.
If I told a Portland driver, with a Black Lives Matter sticker, that they blindly drove through an intersection and just missed hitting a Black woman, they would be horrified, embarrassed and truly sorry. But like with Nemitz, that’s only the first step. The real work is confronting the psychology of these quick decisions where we stop for a white woman to cross or worry first about a white person’s due process and then drive right into the Black woman who our brains never processed.
These implicit biases don’t make you a bad person. They make you human in America. But we can all do better, and I look forward to Nemitz’s columns as he does this work.
Andrew Schmidt
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
The Wrap: New cafe at Public Market House, and cheesesteaks for Biddeford
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Consider our environment and vote ‘no’ on 1
-
Times Record Opinion
Jase Graves: Make Halloween great again
-
Opinion
Commentary: Question 3 a common-sense effort to secure the right to grow our own food
-
The Forecaster
People & Business: Oct. 20
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.