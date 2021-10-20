AUGUSTA — Maine leaf peepers have just a few more days to watch the state’s annual fall foliage display.

Almost all of the state is past peak conditions for fall colors, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry said Wednesday.

The department said peak conditions are still occurring along the state’s immediate coastal areas.

The state’s oak trees are typically the last to reveal orange and gold leaves, and that’s starting to happen along the coast, said Gale Ross, the state’s fall foliage spokesperson.

“While there are still pockets of color throughout Maine, the leaf drop has become more apparent,” Ross said.