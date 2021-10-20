Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues.  10/26  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  City Hall

Wed.  10/27  5 p.m.  Transportation Committee  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  10/25  2 p.m.  Mare Brook Watershed Plan Steering Committee

Mon.  10/25  6:30 p.m.  Cooks Corner Revitalization Community Meeting

Tues.  10/26  5 p.m.  Recycling and Sustainability Committee

Tues.  10/26  5 p.m.  Simpson’s Point Citizens Advisory Committee  Live/Zoom

Tues.  10/26  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  10/27  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  10/27  4 p.m.  Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission

Wed.  10/27  5 p.m.  Town Commons Committee

Thur.  10/28  5 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee  Live/Zoom

Thur.  10/28  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop with Town Attorney

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues.  10/26  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  10/26  4:30 p.m.  Energy Committee  Conference Room

Thur.  10/28  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

