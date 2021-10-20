Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 10/26 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee City Hall
Wed. 10/27 5 p.m. Transportation Committee City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 10/25 2 p.m. Mare Brook Watershed Plan Steering Committee
Mon. 10/25 6:30 p.m. Cooks Corner Revitalization Community Meeting
Tues. 10/26 5 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee
Tues. 10/26 5 p.m. Simpson’s Point Citizens Advisory Committee Live/Zoom
Tues. 10/26 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 10/27 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 10/27 4 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission
Wed. 10/27 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee
Thur. 10/28 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Live/Zoom
Thur. 10/28 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop with Town Attorney
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Tues. 10/26 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 10/26 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee Conference Room
Thur. 10/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
