Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues. 10/26 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee City Hall

Wed. 10/27 5 p.m. Transportation Committee City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 10/25 2 p.m. Mare Brook Watershed Plan Steering Committee

Mon. 10/25 6:30 p.m. Cooks Corner Revitalization Community Meeting

Tues. 10/26 5 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee

Tues. 10/26 5 p.m. Simpson’s Point Citizens Advisory Committee Live/Zoom

Tues. 10/26 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 10/27 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 10/27 4 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission

Wed. 10/27 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee

Thur. 10/28 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Live/Zoom

Thur. 10/28 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop with Town Attorney

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues. 10/26 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues. 10/26 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee Conference Room

Thur. 10/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

