ACTON – Blynn Elmont Roberts of Acton and North Haven, Conn., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Oct. 12, 2021, in New Haven, Conn.

He was born Feb. 1, 1929, to Granville and Bertha Roberts in Sanford where he grew up.

Blynn graduated from Sanford High School – class of 1947. Blynn then went on to Gorham State Teachers College and graduated in 1951.

Blynn taught school in Madawaska, Rumford, and while serving in the United States Army, First Division, he taught basic education and skiing in Germany. He was a member of the U.S. Army from February 1952 until January 1954. He was an Industrial Arts Teacher in the New Haven, Conn. until his retirement in June of 1989.

Blynn was married to his beloved wife, C. Louise (Moyer) Roberts, on March 13, 1954, in Lebanon, Pa. and had celebrated 53 years of marriage together.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Louise; and by his parents Granville D. Roberts and Bertha J. Roberts; and his dear brothers Kerwin D. Roberts of Acton and Waldron S. Roberts of St. Peters, Mo.

Blynn was a summer resident of Acton since 1970. Upon his retirement in 1989, he and Louise resided in Maine and their home in Florida. In 2007 he and Louise spent their remaining lives together Acton where they were active members of the Acton Congregational Church and the Tri-Town Tennis Association.

Blynn is survived by his daughter, Belinda S. Roberts of Acton, his son, Douglas J. Roberts, and his wife Kristine of North Haven, Conn.; and his five grandchildren, Michael Klein-Robbenhaar, Julie (Robert) Stevens, Hillary (Andrew) Martin, Zachary (Niddrie) Roberts and Alexander Roberts. He is the cherished great-grandfather of Summer Louise Martin and Jordan John Roberts.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the

Acton Congregational Church

59 H Road, P.O. Box 28

Acton, ME 04001

