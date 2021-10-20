SCARBOROUGH – Russell A. Prosser, 87, died on Oct. 16, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born in West Burke, Vt., on May 25, 1934, the son of Pearl and Addington Prosser. Russell graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1952. He joined the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1953 to 1957. After military service, he graduated from the University of Maine at Orono, where he excelled as a member of the golf team. Russell taught math in Lewiston and Wiscasset and served as an adjunct faculty member at University of Southern Maine. He worked for the Maine Turnpike for 19 years, retiring in 2010. Russell had a lifelong passion for good food and prepared amazing meals. When he wasn’t in the kitchen, you could find him on the golf course, where he maintained a single-digit handicap well into his 60s. Russell is survived by his wife, Sharon, whom he married in 1980; two sons, Christopher and Ryan; and a granddaughter, Emily Prosser.He passed along valuable life lessons to his sons while teaching them to ski, play golf, cook, and most of all, the importance of having fun. During retirement, he and Sharon enjoyed traveling. Arrangements are by Cote Funeral Home, Saco. To read Russell’s full obituary or to leave online condolences, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com Consistent with Russell’s wishes, there will be no service and his ashes will travel to his favorite places. A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco, ME 04072.

