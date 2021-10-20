PARIS — According to Town Manager Dawn Noyes, the town office closed Wednesday and will remain closed until Tuesday of next week after several employees contracted COVID-19.

Noyes said the office will be closed for cleaning and is expected to re-open Tuesday, Oct. 26.

A COVID outbreak is defined as three or more people contracting the virus, and Noyes said there are more than three people in the office who are now sick.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: