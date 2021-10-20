WATERVILLE — Interstate 95 in Waterville was closed for more than an hour Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash that occurred when a pickup truck attempted to use the breakdown lane to pass an SUV, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Chevrolet pickup driven by Jace Tillson, 25, of Clinton went off the interstate, rolled over and caught fire, the state police said.

A state trooper came across the crash near mile marker 129 on northbound I-95 at about 8 p.m.

Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the state Department of Public Safety, said Tillson was driving too fast when he attempted to illegally pass the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SUV driven by Kemily Benes, 65, of Embden.

The pickup truck hit the passenger side of the SUV just before the Messalonskee Stream Bridge.

Neither Tillson nor Benes was injured, according to Moss.

Tillson was charged with several traffic violations, Moss said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: