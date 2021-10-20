Scarborough voters will vote on two local referendum questions on Nov. 2.

The ballot will include a question on issuing up to $1.9 million in bonds to fund the cost of replacing the high school’s turf field and track. The track was first installed in 1979 and underwent resurfacing in 2006, the same year the turf was installed.

If approved, the 97,058 square-foot turf surface would be replaced and an all-weather track would be installed in order to meet International Association of Athletics Federation and National Federation of State High Schools standards.

In addition, adjustments will be made to the discus ring and long jump pits. There are also plans in place to improve power connection issues for safety reasons.

The second question asks Scarborough voters to authorize up top $725,000 in bonds to fund the cost of a new fire truck. The new truck would replace another that lacks safety components such as anti-lock brakes, stability control systems and an air bag restraint system.

That engine to be replaced will have over 150,00 miles, over 9,250 engine hours and be 26 years old when it completes its service, according to Fire Chief Michael Thurlow.

“No town ever wants to deal with an expensive emergency purchase mid-budget when a crisis occurs or an apparatus fails,” he said. “We plan carefully for the replacement of these critical apparatus in advance.”

Voting will take place on Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Scarborough High School Alumni Gym at 11 Municipal Drive.

