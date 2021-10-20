Halloween is right around the corner, and Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth and South Portland are providing plenty of ways to celebrate this spooky season.

Here’s a sampling of events open to the public:

The South Portland Police, Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Departments will host the city’s annual Trunk or Treat event Oct. 30. The treats can be had from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Center at 21 Nelson Road.

Activities will include a Halloween Funhouse, crafts, costumes and more. All trunks will be provided by the departments and non-profit organizations.

In Scarborough, The Rock Church of Greater Portland will hold its Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. in its parking lot at 66 Gorham Road.

Decorated cars, food and spooky games be featured – free candy included. For more information, including how to pre-register for the event, visit The Rock Church of Greater Portland events page on Facebook.

Pumpkin Carving Night, sponsored by the town of Scarborough, will take place from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Community Services Building, 418 Payne Road.

Festivities will include free games and treats in addition to pumpkin carving for the price of $10 per pumpkin. Carving supplies will be provided and costumes are encouraged. For tickets, visit the event’s page on Facebook.

Cape Elizabeth Community Center will host Halloween Candyland beginning at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 30. The event is free and will take place in the back parking lot at 343 Ocean House Road.

Children from preschool through fourth grade are invited to decorate treat bags and make their way along the Halloween Candyland gameboard. Candy will be handed out from town vehicles and costumes are encouraged.

To register, visit the Halloween Candyland page at capecommunityservices.org or call 799-2868.

