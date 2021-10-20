PAXTON, Mass. — Austin Ward and Kuma Onyejose each scored one goal and set up another, and St. Joseph’s remained undefeated in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference with a 5-1 men’s soccer victory Wednesday night against Anna Maria.

Alec Kosinski’s goal in the 35th minute gave the Monks (11-1-2, 10-0-0 GNAC) a 1-0 halftime lead. St. Joseph’s then broke it open in the first 12 minutes of the second half, getting goals from Rion Dos Santos, Ward and Onyejose.

Icaro Vieira scored the final goal for the Monks, who have won eight in a row.

BOWDOIN 10, THOMAS 0: The Polar Bears (9-4-1) capped a first-half outburst with five goals in an eight-minute span against the Terriers (9-3) at Brunswick.

Everett Horch and Matthew Braver each scored twice to help Bowdoin build a 7-0 halftime lead. The Polar Bears also got goals from Minseo Bae, Charlie Ward, Harry Cooper, Carlton Steinberg and Alex Chaban, as well as an own goal.

ENDICOTT 6, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Codan Foley put the Gulls ahead just before halftime, and Endicott (6-6-1, 5-1-1, Commonwealth Coast) added four second-half goals to pull away from the Nor’easters (1-13-1, 0-7) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 3, BATES 0: Julia Adelmann and Jade Crowell scored in a five-minute span midway through the first half, and the Polar Bears (8-5-1, 3-5-1 NESCAC) also got an own goal in a win over the Bobcats (3-8-2, 1-7) at Brunswick.

ENDICOTT 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Lindsey Papa, Grace Jewett and Madeline Mucher scored for the Gulls (8-3-2, 6-1 Commonwealth Coast) in a win over the Nor’easters(9-4-2, 5-2) in Biddeford.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, FITCHBURG STATE 1: Sage Drinkwater opened the scoring in the first quarter and Chloe Arsenault put in two goals in the third quarter as the Huskies (10-7, 7-3 Little East) defeated the Falcons (1-14, 0-9) in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

BATES 3, ENDICOTT 0: Bridget Thompson and Anna Cote scored in the first 10 minutes, starting the Bobcats (6-7) on their way to a win over the Gulls (8-5) in Lewiston.

Riley Burns, who assisted on Thompson’s goal, made it 3-0 early in the second half.

SIMMONS 2, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Goals by Hannah Groves late in the third quarter and Emilia Elko in the fourth lifted the Sharks (9-5, 7-3 GNAC) over the Monks (12-4, 8-2) in Standish.

Molly McCluskey scored for St. Joseph’s with 3:51 remaining, assisted by Aimee Adams.

FOOTBALL

ILLINOIS: Linebacker Jake Hansen will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery.

Hansen, who was injured in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Oct. 9, made the announcement on Twitter.

Hansen’s 12 forced fumbles made him the NCAA’s active career leader and ranked second on the Illinois all-time chart behind Simeon Rice’s 13. He led the nation with 14 takeaways over the 2019-20 seasons.

In five games this season, Hansen had 32 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a sack, to go with two forced fumbles.

WASHINGTON STATE: Former coach Nick Rolovich’s termination for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination was unlawful and an attack on his Catholic faith, his attorney said.

Attorney Brian Fahling also said in a statement that Rolovich intends to take legal action and that the litigation will detail what the attorney called Athletic Director Pat Chun’s “animus towards Coach Rolovich’s sincerely held religious beliefs” and his dishonesty at the expense of the former coach.

Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired Monday for not complying with the governor’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The attorney said Rolovich was escorted by campus police to his car and not allowed to speak to the team or visit his office after his dismissal.

Rolovich had requested a religious exemption but it was denied Monday, the state’s vaccination deadline.

“The institution also indicated that even if the exemption had been granted, no accommodation would have been made,” Fahling said in the statement.

The statement didn’t specify Rolovich’s religious grounds for seeking an exemption and the coach himself had declined to discuss details in recent weeks.

Pope Francis and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops have stated that all COVID-19 vaccines are morally acceptable and that Catholics have a duty, responsibility or obligation to be vaccinated. However, some Catholics still oppose vaccination.

