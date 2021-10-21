I certainly enjoyed Saturday night’s historic Red Sox vs. Astros game in which there were two grand slams. Unfortunately, I won’t be watching any other American League Championship Series Sox games because Fox has moved them to their non-broadcast TV station, FS1, which requires a paid subscription.

After briefly looking into YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, etc., I decided I didn’t feel like being manipulated – and mostly that I didn’t want to contribute to Fox’s empire.

I think it stinks that Fox is so greedy that they shift games to their subscription programming so that fans have to pay.

I’ll listen to the upcoming Sox games on the radio or read the box scores in the Portland Press Herald. Phooey.

Susan A. Bloomfield

West Kennebunk

