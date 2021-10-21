I read a citizen’s Oct. 16 letter to the editor regarding the proposed Portland homeless shelter.
I disagree that one larger shelter would be less confusing and better serve the homeless. The taxpayers will be paying the bill. New construction is extremely expensive. Transportation will be a nightmare. The shelter bus leaves downtown and gets a call and another and another. If someone downtown needs a meal, they have to take the bus to Riverside?
Support Option A on the Nov. 2 ballot. Having several larger buildings will better serve the homeless. Homeless folks could walk to a shelter and each location would have their own staff and transportation. Are there buildings in the city that can be renovated? Are there areas where they can build?
Patricia Kelly
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Hidden Hills Manufactured Housing Park proposed for South Street in Biddeford
-
Meetinghouse
Gregory Greenleaf, Harpswell: Getting to know the voice inside
-
Times Record
BoomerTECH Adventures: How do I make this thing work?
-
Meetinghouse
Sally Mackenzie, Brunswick: My dear work husband
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Letters to the editor, Oct. 21
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.