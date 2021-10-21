I read a citizen’s Oct. 16 letter to the editor regarding the proposed Portland homeless shelter.

I disagree that one larger shelter would be less confusing and better serve the homeless.  The taxpayers will be paying the bill. New construction is extremely expensive. Transportation will be a nightmare. The shelter bus leaves downtown and gets a call and another and another. If someone downtown needs a meal, they have to take the bus to Riverside?

Support Option A on the Nov. 2 ballot. Having several larger buildings will better serve the homeless. Homeless folks could walk to a shelter and each location would have their own staff and transportation. Are there buildings in the city that can be renovated? Are there areas where they can build?

Patricia Kelly
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles