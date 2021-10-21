Recent headlines in the Press Herald have proclaimed “Hospital group cuts services as mandate thins staff” (Oct. 13, Page A1) and “Vaccine rule may displace group home residents” (Oct. 16, Page B1). A caption published Oct. 8 on Page A1 said: “Three nursing homes already shut down because of staffing problems … . Some fear others will follow once Maine’s health care worker vaccine mandate goes into effect.”
This is not strictly accurate, and it reveals a bias. It would be more accurate to say that employees who refuse to receive vaccines are curtailing services and shutting down facilities or may be displacing residents.
Nobody likes being forced to get a vaccine. But it violates patients’ and clients’ rights to safety to force them to be around an unvaccinated caregiver. And data are on the side of vaccinations. Vaccines have been shown to be safe, especially compared to being unvaccinated. Being around unvaccinated people has been proven not to be.
It is not accurate to say the mandate is shutting down hospitals, group homes and senior centers; it is people, putting their own desires above the safety and lives of their patients, who are shutting them down, and putting the lives and well-being of patients at risk.
Andrew Gorrill
Wayne
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Dorothy Jean Mason
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Mary Louise Packard
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Terry James Tucker Sr.
-
Times Record Obituaries
Obituary: Martha Louise Greenlaw
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Anita E. Mokarzel
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.