CALAIS — Maine will give out more than $5.6 million to dozens of charter transportation companies and businesses that were disrupted by the closure of the U.S. border with Canada.
The money is from the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said. Mills said Wednesday that 37 of the businesses will receive the maximum award of $100,000.
The U.S. has announced plans to reopen its land border with Canada to travelers next month.
Mills said the long closure of the border “created unprecedented economic hardship in communities across much of northern and eastern Maine.” She said the grants will help border businesses recover from that hardship when the border reopens.
Many communities in Maine’s far north and east have economies that are connected with communities across the Canadian border. One example is the Washington County city of Calais and the town of St. Stephen, New Brunswick.
Travelers from Canada must be vaccinated to cross the border. Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, said the state is working to expand testing capacity in border counties.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine environmental groups sue to protect last Atlantic salmon
-
Times Record
Bowdoinham narrowly rejects proposal to fund planning, design of new transfer station
-
Business
Maine to boost border businesses hurt by Canada closure
-
Business
Consumer watchdog to probe Big Tech payment systems
-
Local & State
Maine environmental groups sue to protect last Atlantic salmon, force dams to halt
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.