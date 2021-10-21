FALMOUTH – Alice A. (Deming) Hendry passed over peacefully, to be with her husband again at the age of 98, with family by her side.

Alice was born in Windsor Lockes, Conn. on April 8, 1923.

Alice graduated from Windsor Lockes High School in Connecticut and went on to school to get her degree as a radiology technician at St. Frances Hospital in Connecticut. She worked in this field for over 50 years. She was also an avid member of Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church in Falmouth, working with the Alter Guild and helping in the office. She married Donald S. Hendry in 1945.

She is predeceased by her husband, Donald S. Sr.; and her parents Earl Deming and Marion Waite Deming.

Alice leaves behind her four children, Donald S. Jr., Valerie E. and her husband Joe Chappell, David E. and his wife Lauren, and Robert B.; her grandchildren Scott Patrick, Kimberly Ann Moynihan, Christian William Chappell and his wife Mary, Aubrie Elizabeth, Rebecka Lynn, Mehgan Elizabeth Frances and her husband Josh; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Alice, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Blanchard Cemetery, Falmouth, ME 04105.

To offer condolences and share memories please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Alice’s online memorial.

