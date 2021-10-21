Enid E. Russell 1926 – 2021 LEWISTON – Enid E. Russell died on Oct. 15, 2021, at Woodlands Memory Care in Lewiston. She was born on Sept. 10, 1926, to Bruce and Nina (Kinney) Nason in Vanceboro, where she spent her childhood. When she married, she moved to Pennsylvania and raised her family there. She was predeceased by her youngest son, Mark Russell; and her husband, Joseph Russell. She is survived by her three remaining children, Jeannie Amirault and her husband Neal of Dresden, her son Kim Russell and his wife Joan, and her youngest daughter, Brenda Faust Russell from Boothbay Harbor; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She moved back to Maine from Pennsylvania 20 years ago to be closer to her children and to enjoy watching her grandchildren grow up. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and was known for her sense of humor and her wit. She preferred to be called “Teeny” as she was called that throughout her childhood by all of her friends. At her request, there will be no funeral, but the family would like to express our gratitude to Androscoggin Hospice for their understanding and support. We would also like to thank all the wonderful people at Hill House in Bath who were so good to her. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com

