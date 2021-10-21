Mary Louise Packard 1926 – 2021 BATH – Mary Louise Packard, 95, of Bath, passed away, after a year long fight with declining health, on Oct. 18, 2021 at the Midcoast Senior Health Center in Brunswick. Mary was born in New London, Conn., on Sept 23, 1926, the daughter of James and Hilda (Johanson) Stone. She was one of five children. She grew up in several locations, Connecticut, California and eventually moved to Bath where she graduated from Morse High School, class of 1944. Mary had many passions, but her true love was for her family. Mary married Dwight Packard in 1947, and together the couple made their home in Bath to raise their daughter. In 1971, they moved to York, making new friends and memories there. In 2010 Dwight passed away and Mary made the decision to move back to Brunswick’s retirement community, Thornton Oak’s, where she enjoyed the activities and new friends. Mary was a member of the Beacon St. Methodist Church. She enjoyed many seasons attending Ogunquit Playhouse and Maine State Music Theater. She and Dwight traveled to England, Germany and Austria as well as the U.S. west coast and Canada. Mary is predeceased by her parents; her siblings; and her husband. She leaves behind her daughter, Laurel Spear and her husband, Captain John Spear of Westport Island; two granddaughters, Jennifer Soule and her husband Derek and their son, Jonah of Denver, Colo.; and Kathryn Deschaine and her husband Thomas and their daughter, Elise of Brunswick; four nephews and five nieces A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath (between the ponds and take a right) To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation is Mary’s name, may be made to: CHANS Home Health and Hospice 45 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous