SACO — Thornton Academy welcomed the 2020 and 2021 class of inductees to the Athletic Hall of Fame during a homecoming weekend ceremony that honored the alumni’s great contributions to TA athletics.

Inductees include: Dick Martin ‘70, Dan Smith ‘09, Brynn Smith ‘07, Jami Ladakakos-Regan ‘95, Ken Pike ‘65, the 1990 Boys Outdoor Track and Field Team, Louise Leib, and the 1996 Girls Indoor Track and Field Team.

Kirk Purvis ‘93, Athletic Hall of Fame Committee chair and member of the board of trustees, welcomed the inductees, their families, and friends to the 15th Annual Athletic Hall of Fame celebration. The purpose of the Athletic Hall of Fame is to honor and recognize athletes, coaches, teams, and others affiliated with the school that have excelled at or greatly contributed to athletics at Thornton Academy.

Classmates of Ken Pike ‘65 were excited to attend the induction in support of their friend who they knew from freshman year was destined to become a great athlete at Thornton Academy, and he certainly lived up to those expectations. Ken excelled at both basketball and baseball and his success in these two sports put him in a class with some of the best to play at TA.

In December of 1963, Ken had the honor of scoring the very first basket in the new Linnell Gymnasium. As a basketball player, Ken was a prolific scorer and rebounder and was a fierce defender. Ken scored a career high 29 points in a senior year heartbreaking loss to Morse High School. Ken’s rebounding statistics ranked him with the best in the league.

On the baseball diamond, Ken was an extremely important player in Thornton Academy’s success from 1963 to 1965. Coach Phil Curtis described him as a productive, durable and dependable player at multiple positions. One of the top hitters in the league, Ken batted over .300 for three years, culminating with a .376 average during his senior season. As a pitcher, Ken’s fastball was difficult for even the top hitters in the league to catch up with. As a sophomore in 1963, he posted a 4-0 record as a pitcher, which, along with his strong hitting, greatly contributed to TA capturing the Telegram League championship.

The athletic achievements of each inductee are certainly something to be honored, and as Purvis shared have shaped TA athletics and the student athletes of today. “Please know that today’s student athletes are aware of the rich history and tradition that you were a part in establishing. Student athletes who wear Trojan uniforms today know that they represent you on their fields of play, just as much as they represent themselves, their school, their families, and this great community. They too want to be a part of the TA tradition, which is why they put countless hours into training, workouts, and practice so that they can represent Trojan athletics to the best of their ability. I think you would be pleased to know that they are thankful for those who paved the way for them to compete and for those who have added to the tradition here at TA.”

More information on the achievements of Thornton Academy’s Hall of Fame inductees, both past and present classes, can be found at www.thorntonacademy.org/athletics/hall-of-fame . Nominations for future Athletic Hall of Fame inductees can also be submitted through the site.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: