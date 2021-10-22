This wild market has aspiring homeowners doing all types of math. They want to make stand-out offers, but they also want to get a good, long-term deal. If you are planning to occupy the building for at least a few years, shopping for multi-units might be your entry into homeownership.

When shopping for a loan for a multi-unit, the borrower can typically use about 75% of the proposed rental income to qualify. For example, let’s imagine the buyer is a couple with a combined current income of $60,000. They want to buy and move into a three-unit, leaving two other units from which to draw potential income. In Portland, the average two-bedroom is renting for $1,500 a month.

Three-quarters of that annual rental income would be $27,000, which would then be added to the borrower’s current income. In this example, if the loan is based on a traditional 28% to 36% of income to loan ratio, the borrower could possibly qualify for a monthly PITI payment (principal, interest, taxes and insurance) of $2,030. Multi-units can also qualify for FHA loans, meaning you put only 3.5% down. In this market, we have seen 10.5% property value appreciation within 12 months — a 300% ROI.

Now these are estimates to let you know you can dream big with what feels like a small amount of money. You will want to talk to a professional lender and get pre-approval, which is always an advantage when making an offer. Then you’ll want Julia and I to represent you at the table. We’ll negotiate seller paid closing costs and have you earning equity on a multi-unit instead of someone else.

