Nick Paterniti scored four minutes into overtime to give No. 8 Portland a 1-0 win over ninth-seeded Cheverus in a Class A South boys’ soccer prelim Friday at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Wyatt Roy made seven saves for Cheverus (5-8-2) but couldn’t stop Paterniti, whose shot bounced off the near post and in.

Jose Kiala stopped five shots for Portland (10-5).

MARSHWOOD 4, NOBLE 1: The fourth-seeded Hawks (12-2-1) got goals from Wyatt Yager, Trevor Wozny, Rowan Carter and Declan Fitzgerald to beat the No. 13 Knights in a Class A South prelim at South Berwick.

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Ben Altenburg finished off an Eddie Caldera corner kick just four minutes into the contest to start the No. 7 Capers (9-5-1) on their way to a win over the 10th-seeded Patriots (6-6-2) in a Class B South prelim at Cape Elizabeth.

Sam Cochran converted a penalty kick in the 44th minute, and Stewart Kelley scored with an assist from Caldera in the 73rd.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 5, POLAND 0: Holden McKenney had two goals and an assist to the lead the second-seeded Eagles (11-2-2) past the No. 15 Knights (2-12) in a Class B South prelim in South China.

Liam Perfetto, Carson Appel and Wes McGlew scored the other goals. Aiden Larrabee chipped in with two assists and Timber Parlin made three saves.

Erskine will host No. 7 Cape Elizabeth in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Trevor Robbins stopped 18 shots for Poland.

LISBON 8, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Danny Levesque and Elijah Fullerton each recorded a hat trick as the No. 3 Greyhounds (13-2) beat No. 14 Boothbay/Wiscasset (0-13) in a Class South prelim in Lisbon.

BUCKFIELD 7, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 2: Hunter Driscoll scored four goals as the sixth-seeded Bucks (6-5-2) defeated the 11th-seeded Lions (1-10) in a Class D South prelim at Buckfield.

Zach Shields added a goal and an assist, Cole Brewster and Seamus Keough also scored for Buckfield, and Jaiden Jack had an assist.

Paul Tran scored on a feed from Joel Mishkin for Greater Portland Christian and also set up a goal by Isaac Steward.

Buckfield keeper Gavin Charest made four saves. Logan Hoffman stopped 13 shots for the Lions.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 3, RANGELEY 0: Chuma Johnson, Benjamin Ndamakunda and Senis Belandria Contreras scored for the fifth-seeded Breakers (10-5) against the 12th-seeded Lakers (3-8-1) in a Class D South prelim in Freeport.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous