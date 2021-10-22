NAPLES — Sadie Tirrell converted a penalty stroke in the first round of a penalty corner tiebreaker as eighth-seeded Lake Region edged No. 9 Greely 2-1 in a Class B South field hockey prelim Friday afternoon.

Greely (4-11) led 1-0 at halftime on a goal from Daphne Campo, assisted by Sophia Bisson. Lake Region (7-7-1) tied it in the third quarter when Kasey Johnson knocked in the rebound of a Sadie Tirrell shot.

The Lakers advance to face No. 1 York in the quarterfinals.

GORHAM 2, BONNY EAGLE 1: Hannah Bickford set up goals by Brooke Farquhar early in the first quarter and Jillian Morrill in the third quarter as the sixth-seeded Rams (10-5) defeated the No. 11 Scots (4-10-1) in a Class A South prelim at Gorham.

Zoe Schamaling scored for Bonny Eagle in the fourth quarter.

Lauren Bachner stopped 12 shots for Gorham. Bonny Eagle’s Lily O’Connor had 10 saves.

SCARBOROUGH 9, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Stella Grondin and Daisy Stone each posted a hat trick for the second-seeded Red Storm (14-1) against 15th-seeded Portland/Deering (1-13) in a Class A South prelim in Scarborough.

Bella Bateman, Anjali Bhatnagar and Halle Seguin each chipped in with a goal for Scarborough, which will host 10th-seeded Noble in the quarterfinals.

Portland/Deering goalies Deyonce Ward and Erin Winship combined for six saves.

BREWER 3, BRUNSWICK 2: Callie Moran finished off a 2-on-0 break in overtime to give the 11th-seeded Witches (5-10) a win over the No. 6 Dragons (7-6-2) in a Class A North prelim at Brunswick.

Brunswick’s Sara Coughlin tied the game in the fourth quarter, tipping in a pass from Kelsey Sullivan.

Sullivan opened the scoring in the first quarter. Jaiden Williams answered in the second quarter, and Allie Flagg put the Witches ahead early in the third.

SOCCER

YARMOUTH 6, POLAND 0: Ava Feeley scored in each half and also got an assist, leading the second-seeded Clippers (13-1-1) past the 15th-seeded Knights (1-14-1) in a Class B South prelim at Yarmouth.

Yarmouth led 2-0 at halftime with the help of a Taylor Oranellas goal. Macy Gilroy, Neena Panozzo and Aine Powers scored in the second half.

Jillian Barnes stopped 13 shots for Poland.

