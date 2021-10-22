The real Question 1: Do you want to stick it to Central Maine Power no matter what? (A “yes” vote.) Or are you willing to forgo that pleasure so Maine can get over $1 billion, add renewable-energy supply, strengthen its energy infrastructure, get hundreds of new jobs, enjoy lower taxes and electricity costs and address climate change? (This is the “no” vote.)

The power line is an exceptional economic and environmental opportunity. It will generate an estimated $18 million a year in host community property tax revenue. In 25 years, this totals $450 million; in 50 years, $900 million. Most of this benefits needy communities in interior Maine; Lewiston alone gets over $8 million a year. Gov. Mills negotiated $258 million in additional payments. More money will be paid for salaries and maintenance. This, as they say, is real money, all coming from out of state.

Since we share an electricity pool with Massachusetts, increased supply will help lower our costs as we electrify everything in sight. Moreover, the corridor is transporting hydropower, which can be stored and released as needed.

Most of the power line uses existing transmission corridors. The new section is fully approved by state and federal agencies, with some sections underground and others only 54 feet wide. It has impacts, but is likely the most environmentally sensitive transmission line ever built in New England. Maine will remain the most forested state while we benefit in all the ways noted above.

Forget about CMP. A “no” vote is a vote for our state and our future.

Stephen Sawyer

Brunswick

