The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating five cases of Salmonella bacterial infections associated with eating crabmeat from Hardie’s Crabmeat in Deer Isle. The cases include four Maine residents and one New Hampshire resident, with two of the patients requiring hospitalization.
An investigation by Maine CDC and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry found that the crabmeat was most likely contaminated during preparation and packaging, according to a news release issued Friday.
The CDC urged consumers to discard all packages of Hardie’s Crabmeat purchased between June 15 and August 15.
Freezing does not destroy the bacteria that causes the illness, the CDC said, adding that the crabmeat producer has addressed investigators’ concerns and there is no evidence that crabmeat currently being sold poses a risk if consumed.
Crabmeat from Hardie’s was sold at multiple locations throughout Maine, but packages should be clearly labeled as coming from Hardie’s, it said.
Symptoms usually start 6 to 72 hours after exposure and can last up to a week, according to the CDC. Older individuals, infants, and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness. Some infected people do not have any symptoms, it said.
