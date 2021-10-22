KENNEBUNK — RSU 21 students are busy rehearsing the Broadway production “Newsies.” The large cast is made up of students from both Kennebunk High School and Middle School of the Kennebunks.

The fall musical takes the stage Nov. 4-7 at Kennebunk High School’s Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available to purchase online and cost $7 for students and seniors 55 years and older and $15 for adults. Only 130 seats are available for each performance.

“Newsies” is set in New York City in 1899 and is about Jack Kelly and his team of newsboys who are trying to make a living selling papers. But when the prices of “papes” are hiked up, Jack and his friends organize a union and decide to “seize the day,” to earn a fair wage and build a family in the process.

COVID-19 procedures will be in place during performances, say RSU 21 organizers. All non-RSU 21 audience members are required to show proof of vaccination or a test showing negative results within the past 24 hours of seeing the show and fill out the documentation for contact tracing at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdUFjtI-LQa8j5kOQYQbgoF58BWA5VbCM8vcXcoVsNHbtMw7A/viewf

A special preview dress rehearsal will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3 and will be free to all students from KHS and MSK with their student ID. Parents may attend for a $5 donation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: