GORHAM — A loving mother of three, Aline P. Alley, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 85 on Oct. 19, 2021.

Aline was born June 1, 1936, in Biddeford, Maine.

Professionally, she is remembered as the proprietor of Joline’s Deli in Kennebunkport, where she spent many memorable years managing the store with her daughters. After selling her business, she enjoyed the camaraderie of working in the community as a salesperson at Youland’s Jewelry in Biddeford until retirement.

She raised three children along side late Aurelle J. Ouellette; Richard, Sandra, and Patricia. Aline enjoyed knitting, and playing and teaching cribbage to her family and friends. She was an avid sports enthusiast with loyalty to New England sports teams, attending many Red Sox games at Fenway Park. Her sense of humor, wonderful inviting smile, and kind and compassionate heart were her most outstanding attributes.

Aline was preceded in death by: her father, Wilfred; and mother, Exilda. She was one of seven children: brothers, Wilfred, Paul, Richard, and Donald Binette: and sisters, Cecile Greenleaf and Lorraine Labbe.

She is survived: by her sister, Dolores Belanger of Biddeford; and her children, Richard Ouellette of Saco, Sandra and her husband David Ciraulo of Falmouth, and Patricia and her husband Robert Stone of Biddeford. Her pride and joy was her extended family including eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who filled her days with laughter. She especially enjoyed the loving attention of her nephew, Ken Greenleaf.

Aline never lacked for friends and companionship. The family wishes to thank all that touched her life and join us in remembering and celebrating her life. Aline’s family extends its gratitude to the Gorham House for their compassion, support, and guidance during these difficult times. In respect of Aline’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held for the family at a date to be determined. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

