SOUTH PORTLAND – Elizabeth Hazel (Waterhouse) Pignolet of South Portland, passed away peacefully with family by her side Oct. 3, 2021 after a long illness.

She was born on August 29, 1948 in Sanford Maine to Charles and Hazel Waterhouse. She grew up in Waterboro and graduated from Sanford High School, class of 1966. She worked most of her life as a CNA.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Catherine Varney and husband Nate, their children Nate, James and Maygen and grandchildren Raiden and Maverick; son, Richard Fougere and wife Laurie, their children Noah, Brady and Steven; sisters Charlene Michaud and husband Roy, Ruth Letourneau, Francis Hoel, brothers Charles Waterhouse and wife Glenna , David Waterhouse and wife Lois; and lots of nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her father and mother; and brothers Alan and Eugene Weeks.

A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Oct. 26 at Riverside Cemetery, East Raymond.

Donations ca be made on her behalf to

Northern Light Home Care and Hospice

50 Foden Rd.

So. Portland, ME 04106

