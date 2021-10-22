GORHAM – Shirley L. Michaud, 87, of Gorham, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, peacefully at home, following a brief illness.

Shirley was born in Libbytown of Portland, Jan. 19, 1934, the daughter of Kenneth P. Cooledge and Bessie (Nilsen) Cooledge.

Upon retirement from her position as Visa coordinator at Town and Country Credit Union in South Portland, she relocated to Cape Coral, Fla. where she enjoyed many years of entertaining friends and visiting family members – a love of hers. Of course, the more the merrier. She returned home to Maine in 2015 to be closer to her immediate and extended family.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Malcolm in 2017. She was also predeceased by her four siblings, Marion Mitchell, Kenneth “Cootie” Cooledge, John Cooledge and Clayton Cooledge.

She is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl Harris and her husband Timothy Harris, of Falmouth, Linda Caron and her husband Robert Caron, of Falmouth, Kimberly Bonacum and her husband Douglas Bonacum, of Standish; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, on Monday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. The family requests that face coverings be worn for the safety of all.

You may offer your condolences or share your stories at: http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Rte. 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

