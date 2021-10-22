During this beautiful fall weather there are still several outdoor dining experiences with heaters for chilly evenings. Some also take reservations. All of the outdoor dining is weather permitting, of course.

Freeport

Linda Bean’s Maine Kitchen and Topside Tavern, 88 Main St., 865-9835, open daily noon-8 p.m., with fire pits at street level.

The Broad Arrow Tavern at the Harraseeket Inn serves on the patio. There is a fire pit with chairs around it, but no other heaters and waitstaff don’t serve at the fire pit. 162 Main St., 865-9377.

Yarmouth

Gather Restaurant, 189 Main St., has heaters on the deck. Reservations are accepted online at gatheraine.com or by calling 847-5240. Open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 4:30-8:30 p.m. There is also indoor dining.

Royal River Grill House, 106 Lafayette St., has heaters on the patio, which can be enclosed during inclement weather. It is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and takes reservations online or at 846-1226. Royal River opens at 10 a.m. Sundays, 11 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 8 a.m. the rest of the week, closing each day at 9 p.m.

Brunswick

Noble Kitchen & Bar at the Brunswick Hotel, 4 Noble St., is serving on the patio with a fire pit. Reservations at 837-6565 or at opentable.com. The hours vary each day, but it is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Brunch is from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick Landing, has fire pits on the patio. It offers wood-fired pizza to accompany the beverage selection. Open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday. 504-5133.

Other Food News

The Muddy Rudder is now accepting reservations for Thanksgiving dinner. This year a three-course menu with options for each course will be served. Adults are $42 and children ages 2-12 are $18. Call 846-3082 for reservations. 1335 U.S. Route 1, Yarmouth.

Wild Oats Bakery & Café’s Thanksgiving takeout menu is available for ordering. There are many à la carte items, but there is also a casserole with side dishes for two people at $44.95. Order online at wildoatscateringtogo.com. 166 Admiral Fitch Ave., Brunswick Landing, 725-6287.

The Bath Farmers Market will be moving to its winter location Nov. 20 in the Freight Shed, 27 Commercial St., Bath.

The School House 1913 is planning one last wine dinner for Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. The menu will include five courses with wine pairings and the cost is $85/guest. The chef promises a new take on traditional New England fare. Reservations at 295-2029. 506 Harpswell Neck Road.

