Scarborough native Dan Fahey is a new Agent Partner witht he Scott and Sunny Townsend Team.

Fahey has over 15 years of experience in helping hundreds of buyers and sellers with their real estate goals in southern Maine. In his career, Fahey has helped hundreds of clients buy and sell homes, always focusing on being an advocate for his clients and ensuring their needs are fully met, according to a company statement.

As a regular speaker and supporter for the state of Maine’s hoMEworks program, he helps first time home buyers learn the complex buying process. Fahey has also purchased and sold a number of his own properties; understanding the journey of Real Estate investing very well. He now resides in Freeport with his puppy, Gaia. When he isn’t selling homes, you can find him spending time with his two sons or engaging in one of many outdoor activities including fly fishing, running road races, or skiing!

“Having worked at Keller Williams Realty with Dan, we found him to be the consummate professional, a true partner and team player in the industry, Director of Sales Katy Foley said. “We couldn’t be more excited about now going into business with him as a member of our team. We are confident he will not only continue our team’s tradition of excellent service but help us take it to the next level! We have many more lives to help move forward!”

As an industry leader for over 20 years, the Scott & Sunny Townsend Team specializes in residential, vacation and luxury real estate in Greater Scarborough. To buy, sell or invest in real estate, Dan and the team may be reached at [email protected] or 207.632.6265.

