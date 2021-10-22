GOLF

PGA: Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama overcame cold temperatures and often steady rain showers to shoot a 2-under 68 Friday and take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan.

Matsuyama, who trailed by a stroke after the first round following a 64 on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course, had a two-round total of 8-under 132.

Cameron Tringale birdied his final hole for a 66 and was in second place. Matt Wallace birdied his final three holes for a 69 and tied for third with Brendale Steele (68), two behind Matsuyama. Joaquin Niemann shot 71 after an opening 64 and was tied for fifth, three strokes behind.

LPGA: Hee Jeong Lim shot a 6-under 66 and first-round leader Na Rin An a 69 to leave the South Korean players tied for the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Tour’s BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea.

Lim and An had 11-under totals of 133 on the par-72 LPGA International Busan course. American Danielle Kang shot 68 and In Gee Chun 69 and were tied for third, one stroke behind.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Bryce Easton was leading the Mallorca Open on Friday when the second round was suspended because of darkness in Santa Ponsa, Spain.

Easton had a four-shot lead when play was stopped with the South African still to finish the 18th hole. Easton was 4 under on the windy day at the Santa Ponsa course after making four birdies to go with one bogey on the par-4 14th. That took him to 11 under overall.

First-round leader Jeff Winther of Denmark was four shots back after a 1-over 71, tied for second with Spanish trio Álvaro Quiros, Sebastián García and Jorge Campillo, who all finished their second round.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY: Brooke Sulinski scored from Chloe Walton 1:17 into overtime to give Maine (11-6, 6-1 America East) a 2-1 win over UMass-Lowell (8-6, 1-5) in Orono.

Jenna Berger gave the River Hawks a 1-0 lead after 22 minutes, and Hana Davis answered for Maine less than four minutes later.

Mia Borley made two saves for Maine. Eleonore Boehorst stopped seven shots for Lowell.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Paige Rynne, Kira Juodikis, Brianna Brooks and Charli Kettyle scored, and Ava Boutilier stopped 30 shots as New Hampshire (1-5-1, 1-5-1 Hockey East) beat Maine (2-6, 0-3) in Durham, New Hampshire.

Ally Johnson scored on a power play with 8:48 left in the second period and Loryn Porter made 23 saves for Maine.

FOOTBALL: Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy has agreed to a new contract that will keep him on a perpetual five-year deal at his alma mater.

The OSU/A&M Board of Regents has approved the recommendation from Oklahoma State president Dr. Kayse Shrum and Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg. The school announced the agreement Friday in a news release that stated further terms will be provided at a later date.

Gundy has a career record of 143-67 in 17 seasons and has led the program to 15 consecutive bowl games. The 54-year-old former Oklahoma State quarterback has coached the Cowboys to four New Year’s Six bowl games since 2010, and the Cowboys have reached The Associated Press Top 10 poll in 10 seasons since 2008, including this season.

The eighth-ranked Cowboys take a 6-0 record into Saturday’s game at Iowa State.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Sixth-ranked Louisville and women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz have agreed to a contract extension through 2028.

Financial terms were not released. Walz’s previous deal was extended in 2018 through the 2024-25 season.

OLYMPICS

U.S. ROWING: Longtime U.S. rowing coach Mike Teti, who has been criticized by some of his former athletes as being emotionally abusive and using physical intimidation, has resigned but immediately accepted a position funded by a large donor leading a new high-performance training club that still has ties to the national program.

The Associated Press in July reported that American rowers under Teti feared his intense and intimidating style. An announcement from U.S. Rowing CEO Amanda Kraus on restructuring within the program did not address the allegations but rather the need for immediate change after the U.S. team failed to win any medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Kraus, who took over in November 2020, said there will no longer be a formal relationship with Teti and she accepted his resignation last week.

TRACK AND FIELD: The Italian Olympic movement is outraged over the exclusion of sprinter Marcell Jacobs from the nominees list for male athlete of the year by World Athletics, with a senior official calling it “a lack of respect” and “profoundly wrong.”

The sport’s governing body announced a list of 10 nominees for the prestigious award but found no room for the only man to win two golds on the track at the Tokyo Olympics. Jacobs was the surprise Olympic champion in the 100 meters – the signature event of track and field – and also helped Italy to gold in the 4×100 relay.

“It’s profoundly wrong,” Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò said Friday, a day after the nominees were announced. “We’re very upset.”

TENNIS

KREMLIN CUP: Aryna Sabalenka’s first tournament since testing positive for the coronavirus ended after only two matches when the second-ranked Belarusian lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

Alexandrova will face Maria Sakkari in the semifinals. Sabalenka was playing in her first tournament since reaching the semifinals of the U.S. Open last month. She then missed the tournament in Indian Wells, California, after a positive test for the coronavirus.

Garbine Muguruza was beaten 6-1, 6-1 in just 48 minutes by Anett Kontaveit after the two-time Grand Slam champion lost three consecutive service games at the end of the first set and start of the second. Kontaveit plays Marketa Vondrousova, who upset fourth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-2.

In the men’s draw, Russians Aslan Karatsev and Karen Khachanov each won their quarterfinal matches in straight sets and now meet in the semifinals. Karatsev won 6-4, 6-3 against experienced Frenchman Gilles Simon and Khachanov defeated John Millman 7-6, 7-6 (4).

Two-time Kremlin Cup champion Marin Cilic swept past Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-2 to set up a semifinal meeting with Ricardas Berankis, who beat Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-6 (1).

