Maine health officials reported 575 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the state past 100,000 confirmed or probable cases since the start of the pandemic.

Despite the milestone and ongoing high levels of transmission, Maine’s per capita rate of overall cases is still lower than every other state except Vermont and Hawaii. Those two states, plus Wyoming, are the only states that have yet to reach 100,000 cases.

Two additional deaths were reported Friday, bringing the state’s total to 1,115, according to data tracked by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Maine’s death rate of 82 per 100,000 people also is the third lowest of any state even though it has the oldest population.

The seven-day daily case average sits at 457, which is down from 517 cases two weeks ago but identical to the average this time last month.

Transmission has been occurring more heavily in counties with lower vaccination rates as the delta variant continues to spread throughout some states like Maine while receding in other parts of the country that saw spikes in the summer.

The seven-day case average in the U.S. was just over 73,000 on Friday, about half what it was this time last month, according to the U.S. CDC. The country is averaging 1,252 deaths from COVID-19 per day, which is down 29 percent from 1,769 on average one month ago.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Friday morning, but as of Thursday there were 197 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine. Of those, 71 were in critical care and 31 were on ventilators. Recent hospitalizations have been dominated by unvaccinated individuals or by vaccinated people who are older and have other health problems, officials have said.

Maine’s rate of hospitalization remains high even as hospitalizations have been falling nationwide in recent weeks. According to the U.S. CDC, the average number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 this week was 50,791, a decrease of 11 percent from the previous week.

As for vaccinations, the state has seen its numbers increase in recent weeks, although much of that is attributable to third doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which have been recommended for individuals 65 and older, those who are immunocompromised and those who work in high-risk fields. That pace is likely to pick up even more following Thursday’s authorization of additional doses for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

As of Friday, the state has administered 900,053 final doses of vaccine. That represents 67 percent of all Mainers and 76 percent of those 12 and older who are eligible. In addition, 70,784 third doses have been administered. As has been the case for months, vaccination rates remain low in many rural counties and among younger adults.

In addition to additional doses for adults, children between the ages of 5 and 11 could be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine next month after the U.S. CDC’s advisory committee meets Nov. 2-3 to review data and make its recommendation. Health officials and schools across the state already have begun preparing to roll out shots to younger children.

