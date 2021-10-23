LEWISTON — A 4-year-old boy from Auburn died Saturday morning, after he was found Friday in Range Pond in Poland, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy’s mother had called authorities at about 11:18 a.m. Friday, reporting her son was missing. He had gotten away from her during a walk and she hadn’t been able to locate him, she told authorities.

First responders from Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office and a Maine State Police K9 unit searched the area and found the boy shortly before noon in the water, Chief Deputy William Gagne said Friday.

First responders performed CPR on the boy and he was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Gagne said.

The incident was not considered suspicious, he said.

The Maine Warden Service and Poland Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous