I am writing about the Clean Energy Corridor. Maine is a poor state with not enough capital investment and not enough good-paying jobs.

I’d be real interested to know who is trying to capitalize on prejudice against Central Maine Power and bankrolling the opposition to jobs in Maine.

Banning the corridor is as silly and nonsensical as when, 30 years ago, Maine voted not to widen the Maine Turnpike. Remember that?

What the opposition is really saying is they don’t care if you’re unemployed.

Banning the corridor creates zero jobs. Vote for good-paying jobs in Maine.

John Thornton

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: