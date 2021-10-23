ALBANY, N.Y. — The University of Maine jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead and held on to beat Albany, 19-16, in a Colonial Athletic Association game on Saturday afternoon.

Maine has won two straight games and improves to 3-4, 2-4 in the conference. Albany falls to 0-7, 0-5. This was the Great Danes 10th straight loss and the seventh consecutive meeting they have lost against the Black Bears.

Jonny Messina kicked a 39-yard field goal and Derek Robertson threw a 15-yard TD pass to Steve Petrick to give Maine a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Messina added a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter before Dylan Burns kicked a 28-yarder for Albany to make it 13-3 at the half.

Jeff Undercuffler threw a 15-yard TD pass to L.J. Wesneski early in the fourth quarter to get Albany within 13-9. Freddie Brock answered with a 20-yard scoring run to give Maine a 19-9 lead. Karl Mofor scored on a 2-yard run with 4:14 left for Albany.

Robertson completed 14 of 26 passes for 182 yards and a score for Maine.

HUSSON 41, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 14: Nick Visser completed 25 of 39 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles (4-1) pulled away to beat the Nor’easters (3-2) in Biddeford.

Tyler Halls had seven catches for 191 yards and a touchdown for Husson. Visser also rushed five times for 51 yards. Garrett Poushard had 44-yards rushing and two touchdowns. Aidan Hogan caught eight passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Wenston Dinizio also had a TD reception.

Ryan Turner recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in the first quarter for UNE. Connor Sirois threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Parker Belsky in the fourth quarter.

TRINITY 35, COLBY 12: Keon Smart rushed for a touchdown in the first and second quarters as the Mules (2-4) jumped out to a 12-0 lead, but the Bantams (6-0) answered with 35 straight points to cruise to a win in Waterville.

Jack Barrett scored on a 1-yard TD pass from Spencer Fetter and William Kirby scored on a 3-yard run, with Matthew Jumes making both point-after kicks to give Trinity a 14-0 lead. In the fourth quarter, Fetter threw touchdown passes to Matthew Laughlin, Jack Barrett and Jonathan Girard.

Fetter completed 27 of 33 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Kirby rushed for 139 yards.

Smart had 68 yards rushing for Colby.

WILLIAMS 38, BATES 21: Joel Nicholas and Bobby Maimaron each had rushing touchdowns for the Ephs (5-0) as they built a 17-0 halftime advantage and cruised past the Bobcats (1-4) at Lewiston.

Brandon Costa had a pair of second-half passing touchdowns for Bates, one to Liam Kelly and the other to Alexander Suny. He completed 19 of 38 passes for 231 yards. He also rushed 18 times for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Bobby Maimaron completed 10 of 15 passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Williams.

TUFTS 25, BOWDOIN 13: Tyler Johnson 3-yard rushing touchdown gave in the third gave the Jumbos (1-5) the lead in their win over the Polar Bears (1-5) in Brunswick.

Bowdoin took an early lead when Bo Millett caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Boel in the first quarter. Johnson scored his first touchdown to tie late in the second quarter. Philip Lutz then caught a TD pass from Michael Bertuli in the third quarter and Bertuli scored on a 20-yard run in the fourth to make it 25-7.

Brendan King scored on a 1-yard run late in the fourth for Bowdoin.

