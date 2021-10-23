CLEVELAND — Rookie Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Cleveland Cavaliers rally for their first win of the season with a 101-95 over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Ricky Rubio had 23 points and eight assists, and Jarrett Allen added 11 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland, which trailed by 13 points in the second quarter. The Cavaliers had lost their first two games, both by 11.

Mobley, the No. 3 overall selection from USC, scored seven points during a 21-0 run that put Cleveland ahead 67-58 in the third. Atlanta went scoreless for 4:28 after Trae Young made a layup with 46 seconds left in the second quarter.

Young paced the Hawks with 24 points and seven assists, while Cam Reddish scored 19 points off the bench and Clint Capela had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Atlanta won its opener 113-87 over Dallas two days earlier.

The Hawks pulled within 99-95 in the final minute, but missed a pair of shots before Lauri Markkanen sealed the win by making two free throws with 15 seconds remaining.

Mobley also blocked four shots in 35 minutes. The 7-foot power forward has started all three games and is averaging 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.

NOTES

NBA G-LEAGUE: The Maine Celtics acquired Cullen Russo and Eric Demers via trade after the NBA G League draft on Saturday.

Maine Celtics Isaiah Ross in the first round and Lindsey Drew in the third round, then traded both players in a three-team trade with Rio Grande Valley and Santa Cruz.

Russo, a 6-foot, 9-inch forward, was the 28th selection in the first round. He played for the Oklahoma City Blue during the 2017-18 G League season.

Demers, a guard, was selected in the second round. He played for Div. III Gordon College, average 32.3 points per game his senior season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »