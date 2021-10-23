WASHINGTON — Elias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Saturday.

Lindholm’s fourth, fifth and sixth goals of the season helped the Flames to a second consecutive victory, this one coming after blowing an early 3-0 lead. Washington had won two in a row.

Andrew Mangiapane added his third on the power play to open the scoring for the Flames, who gave all of their first-period advantage back by the end of the second.

Calgary’s Dan Vladar made 22 saves and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists, including the final feed to Lindholm for an effort that caught the body of goaltender Ilya Samsonov before trickling over the line.

Alex Ovechkin scored his fifth goal and had an assist for the Capitals. Ovechkin moved to 735 career goals, bringing him within six of Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL list.

RANGERS 3, SENATORS 2: Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren and Barclay Goodrow all scored in the final six minutes to rally visiting New York past Ottawa.

The Rangers have won four straight, all on the road. Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves.

Ottawa led 2-0 after Josh Norris’ goal early in the third period, but the Senators unravelled late. Kreider scored a power-play goal by beating Matt Murray in close with 5:23 left.

Murray, who stopped 22 shots, left the game following the goal, leaving Anton Forsberg to close things out. Forsberg gave up a goal to Lindgren on the first shot he faced with 4:08 left.

Goodrow scored the winner with 2:03 left by deflecting a long shot from Sammy Blais past Forsberg.

NOTES

BLACKHAWKS: Chicago star Patrick Kane missed practice on Saturday because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol along with fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson.

The announcement doesn’t necessarily mean that any of the players tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the team was 100% vaccinated.

“At this point, those guys are in the protocol, and we don’t really know day to day how it’s going to develop,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “For the most part, it’s out of our control, so we’ll adjust as things develop here.”

Chicago hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night. The struggling Blackhawks are off to a 0-4-1 start.