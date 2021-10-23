Lilly Hoyt’s goal early in the second overtime Saturday gave the sixth-seeded Cheverus a 2-1 win over No. 11 Bonny Eagle in the opening round of the Class A South girls’ soccer tournament.

Cheverus (10-5) led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Julia Kratzer. Emily Jackson of Bonny Eagle (5-9-1) tied the game in the 66th minute.

Cheverus keeper Emily Bontatibus and Bonny Eagle’s Ember Hastings each made four saves.

The Stags next face No. 3 Gorham in the quarterfinals.

NOBLE 3, KENNEBUNK 2: The ninth-seeded Knights (8-7) finally prevailed in the fourth round of penalty kicks to eliminate the No. 8 Rams (6-8) in a Class A South prelim at Kennebunk.

Olivia Howard scored both goals in regulation for Noble. Kennebunk’s Shai Knight tied it with 6.3 seconds remaining, and the teams remained deadlocked through two overtimes and three rounds of five penalty kicks.

Moi Beardsley converted a penalty kick midway through the first half to give Kennebunk a 1-0 lead. Howard answered about seven minutes later.

MARSHWOOD 2, PORTLAND 1: Shelby Anderson scored in the second overtime, giving the seventh-seeded Hawks (8-5-2) a Class A South prelim victory against the 10th-seeded Bulldogs (5-8-1) in South Berwick.

Portland struck first when Eliza Stein scored in the 23rd minute, assisted by Anneliese Collin. Bulldogs keeper Vanessa Connolly left because of a broken collarbone in the first five minutes, and Lucy Tidd had 13 saves in relief.

Marshwood’s Lilli Hammond tied the game early in the second half. Samantha Arnold made eight saves for the Hawks.

THORNTON ACADEMY 6, BIDDEFORD 0: Yabeserra Rich collected three goals to lead the fifth-seeded Golden Trojans (11-4) past the No. 12 Tigers (5-10) in a Class A South prelim in Saco.

Charlotte Belanger, Macie Boucher and Brianna Arsenault also scored as Thornton advanced to the quarterfinals at No. 4 Scarborough. Emily Coleman contributed an assist.

YORK 7, MORSE 1: Emily Rainforth scored twice and Chloe Bourque and Shea Haseltine each had a goal and an assist to help the fifth-seeded Wildcats (10-4-1) beat the No. 12 Shipbuilders (4-10-1) in a Class B South prelim at York.

York led 3-1 at halftime on goals by Tara Howe, Ella Boissoneault and Liz Buckley. Bourque scored directly off a corner kick in the second half, then set up Rainforth’s first goal with another corner kick.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 4, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Elise MacNair recorded a hat trick to lead the seventh-seeded Seagulls (10-5) past the No. 10 Falcons (5-8) in a Class C South prelim at Old Orchard Beach.

Tessa Ferguson chipped in with a goal and an assist. Molly Mason also had an assist.

Justice Gendron made nine saves for Mountain Valley. Summer St. Louis needed just one save for the shutout.

The Seagulls will face second-seeded Oak Hill in the quarterfinals.

TRAIP ACADEMY 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: The fourth-seeded Rangers (10-5) got two unassisted goals from Molly Sawtelle and a goal apiece from Julia Durling, Noelle Denholm and Quinn McPherson to beat the No. 13 Hawks (0-15) in a Class C South prelim at Kittery.

Traip keepers Olivia O’Leary and Lilly Stuart each made two saves. Sacopee’s Jordan Wedgewood stopped 16 shots.

WAYNFLETE 7, MADISON 0: Iris Stutzman led Waynflete with three goals and an assist, Lucy Hart added two goals, and the eighth-seeded Flyers (8-6) shut out the No. 9 Bulldogs (6-5) in a Class C South prelim in Portland.

Fallon Culley and Casey Curtis also scored and Jesse Connors made three saves for the Flyers, who will face top-seeded Hall-Dale in the quarterfinals.

Arabel Linkletter and Hope Nadeau combined to make 17 saves for Madison.

OCEANSIDE 1, WATERVILLE 0: The 12th-seeded Mariners (2-12-1) won a penalty kick tiebreaker to upset the No. 5 Purple Panthers (7-5-3) in a Class B North prelim at Waterville.

Oceanside keeper Jillian Barnard finished with nine saves. Phoenix Gatlin made five saves for Waterville.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WINDHAM 12, WESTBROOK 0: Wyatt Flibbert, Luke Cunniffe and Sam Glicos each scored twice as the top-ranked Eagles (14-1) advanced to the Class A South quarterfinals by defeating the No. 16 Blue Blazes (2-14) in Windham.

SACOPEE VALLEY 4, OAK HILL 1: Jonah Naratil scored all four goals to spark the 10th-seeded Hawks (6-7-2) to a win over the No. 7 Raiders (7-7-1) in a Class C South prelim at Wales.

James Wing and Chris Root each had two assists, Caleb Vacchiano made four saves for Sacopee.

VOLLEYBALL

SANFORD/NOBLE 3, DEERING 0: Sage Study had 11 kills and five blocks, and Grace Davie added 22 assists as the No. 6 Spartans (9-4) swept past the 11th-seeded Rams (8-7) in a Class A prelim at Sanford.

Kora Eckelman contributed six kills and four blocks, and Billi Bruno had five digs as Sanford won 25-19, 25-16, 25-19.

The Spartans will face No. 3 Gorham in the quarterfinals.

FALMOUTH 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Emily Charest led eighth-seeded Falmouth with 24 assists and 20 digs as the Navigators (6-9) won their Class A prelim against the No. 9 Red Riots (7-8) in three sets, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-11.

Victoria Abbott had four aces and eight digs, and Kylee Armer added three kills and 16 digs for the Navigators, who move on to face No. 1 Biddeford in the quarterfinals.

South Portland’s Ruth Boles had 15 assists. Pearl Friedland-Farley recorded 16 digs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »