HOCKEY

Nic Pierog scored with 13:04 left in the third period as the Worcester Railers beat the Maine Mariners 4-3 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Maine, which beat Worcester 6-3 in the season opener on Friday, led 2-1 after the first period on goals by Mathew Santos and Pascal Laberge. Nolan Vesey scored the first goal for Worcester, then the Railers tied it in the second on a goal by Felix Bibeau. Maine took the lead back on a goal by Nick Master before Vesey scored again late in the second.

SOCCER

MLS: Johnny Russell scored in the 79th minute for his seventh straight game with a goal and visiting Sporting Kansas City beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1.

With the Seattle loss, the New England Revolution (21-4-6) clinched the Supporters’ Shield. Kansas City (16-7-7) moved within three points of first-place Seattle (17-7-7) in the Western Conference.

Russell has scored six goals in seven career games against Seattle, including one in each of the three games this season. He joined Fanendo Adi (Portland in 2016) as the only players to score in three different games against Seattle in a regular season.

Kansas City, which lost at Vancouver in its last match, has not lost consecutive matches since September 2020. Seattle, which ended a three-match losing streak against Sporting KC in September, hasn’t defeated Sporting multiple times in a season since 2011.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Phil Foden led a masterful first half from Manchester City in a 4-1 win at Brighton.

• Callum Wilson’s goal from an overhead kick rescued a 1-1 draw for Newcastle at Crystal Palace but the team now under Saudi ownership remained without a Premier League win after nine games this season.

• Chelsea romped to a 7-0 win over last-place Norwich, with Mason Mount scoring a hat trick and the other goals spread around the team in the injury-enforced absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin won the season-opening giant slalom in Solden, Austria, beating world champion Lara Gut-Behrami in a close fight for her 70th career victory.

The American three-time overall champion sat .02 behind Gut-Behrami after the opening leg but put in another clean run in the second to edge her Swiss rival by .14.

GOLF

PGA: Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama held on to a one-stroke lead at the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan, after a 2-under 68 which included a bogey on his last hole to make things interesting heading into the final round.

Matsuyama trailed by a stroke after the first round, led by one after the second and had a 54-hole total of 10-under 200 on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jeff Winther reclaimed the lead at the Mallorca Open with an 8-under 62 in Santa Ponsa, Spain.

The Dane is two shots clear of Spain’s Jorge Campillo, who had a third-round 64.

CHAMPIONS: Steve Flesch birdied the par-4 18th hole for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke lead over Bernhard Langer and Steven Alker in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia, the first of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events.

TENNIS

KREMLIN CUP: Anett Kontaveit will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final in Moscow after Maria Sakkari retired from her semifinal match with Alexandrova. Kontaveit will bid to win a third title in as many months after beating Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal match.

In the men’s tournament, Aslan Karatsev beat fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7), 6-1 and will face two-time Kremlin Cup winner Marin Cilic for the title.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »