A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after her car hit a tree in New Gloucester. Maine State Police said her injuries were not life-threatening

A state police spokeswoman said Tasha Dostie, 50, of New Gloucester was traveling northeast on Snow Hill Road just before 2:30 p.m. when her 2002 Volkswagen Beetle left the road. When she overcorrected, the car went into a sideways spin and hit a tree.

The road was closed for 15 minutes while the New Gloucester Fire Department used the Jaws of Life tool to get her out of the car.

State police said speed was a factor in the crash.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: