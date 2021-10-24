FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

2. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

3. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

4. “Matrix,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books)

5. “The Madness of Crowds,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

6. “Apples Never Fall,” by Liane Moriary (Holt)

7. “Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

8. “Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

9. “The Last Graduate,” by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)

10. “An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed,” by Helene Tursten (Soho Crime)

Paperback

1. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

2. “Piranesi,” by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury Publishing)

3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

4. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

5. “The Silent Patient,” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

6. “The Rose Code,” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow Books)

7. “People We Meet on Vacation,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

9. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

10. “All the Light We Cannot See,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

2. “Taste,” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books)

3. “Vanderbilt,” by Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe (Harper)

4. “Peril,” by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

6. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

7. “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

8. “Bourdain,” by Laurie Woolever (Ecco)

9. “Fuzz,” by Mary Roach (Norton)

10. “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

Paperback

1. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

2. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. “The Body,” by Bill Bryson (Anchor Books)

5. “Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation,” by Paul Hawken (Penguin)

6. “The Four Agreements,” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

7. “The Dressmakers of Auschwitz,” by Lucy Adlington (Harper)

8. “Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

9. “On Tyranny Graphic Edition,” by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Ten Speed Press)

10. “Devotions,” by Mary Oliver (Penguin Books)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

