Yarmouth Village is a quiet part of town that sits at the mouth of the Royal River. Tall ships would launch from here during the 19th century, when this classic Cape was built. Now it remains a beautiful landscape to launch kayaks, dine out and find walking trails.

This fully renovated home is ideal for those who love vintage style but don’t want a project. A 2005 addition/renovation included a new kitchen and sunroom with radiant heat, full basement and second-floor primary suite, along with new metal roofing, support beams, plumbing and electrical systems throughout the home.

Thanks to the adjacent sunroom and window lined dine-in area, the large kitchen is filled with natural light. A central island provides plenty of place to prep, eat and converse, while every home cook will adore the walk-in pantry.

Completing the first floor is a full, modern bath-room with laundry, a formal dining room, den with fireplace, and living room. Wide plank floors in the den and living room are original, along with the staircase. Walk up and find a built-in cedar closet and all four bedrooms. The bright primary suite with private bath is illuminated by skylights and a row of casement windows. Outside, a horseshoe driveway leads to a 900 SF, vinyl-sided garage/barn for a workshop and vehicle storage, with more storage on an upper level.

So much living space, so much land and less than 20 minutes outside of Portland. Act quick: the seller will be taking this home off the market at the end of the month.

Visit an open house on Sunday, Oct. 24 from noon to 3:00 p.m.

37 Spring St. is listed by Maria Crouch and David Gulick. Call (207) 553-2456 or email [email protected] and [email protected] to get in touch.

