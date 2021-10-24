BALTIMORE — Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including a pivotal 82-yarder to rookie Ja’Marr Chase in the third quarter, and the Cincinnati Bengals won their AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in style, pulling away in the second half for a 41-17 victory Sunday.

The Bengals (5-2) drew even with the Ravens (5-2) atop the division, a sign that Burrow and Chase might be ahead of schedule in turning around this struggling franchise. The former LSU teammates were too much for Baltimore to handle, and Cincinnati’s offense moved the ball easily from the middle of the second quarter on.

Chase had eight catches for 201 yards, easily the most productive performance of his impressive debut season. He broke Speedy Thomas’ franchise rookie record of 177 yards receiving, set in a 1969 game at Denver.

Lamar Jackson threw for 257 yards and ran for 88, but he was sacked five times as the Ravens had their five-game winning streak snapped. Jackson found Marquise Brown for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter that put Baltimore up 17-13, but the Ravens’ only lead of the game was brief.

Burrow needed only four plays to put Cincinnati back in front on a 32-yard strike to C.J. Uzomah. After a Baltimore punt, he connected with Chase on his long TD to make it a 10-point lead.

TITANS 27, CHIEFS 3: Ryan Tannehill threw for 270 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score as Tennessee (5-2) routed visiting Kansas City (3-4).

The Chiefs dropped to 1-4 against AFC opponents. They were held to their fewest points since a 38-3 loss to Denver on Dec. 30, 2012.

FALCONS 30, DOLPHINS 28: Matt Ryan passed for 336 yards, nearly half of them going to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, and Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give Atlanta (3-3) a win at Miami (1-6), which has lost six in a row.

Pitts had seven catches for 163 yards, the last 28 of those on a sideline route with just under 2 minutes left to get the Falcons into field-goal range. Koo’s third field goal of the game saved Atlanta after the Falcons wasted a 13-point fourth-quarter lead.

Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage caught touchdown passes for the Falcons. Ryan completed 25 of 40 passes.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 291 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, the last of them going to Mack Hollins with 2:27 left. Tagovailoa completed 32 of 40 passes and had two interceptions – both of which led to Atlanta scores.

GIANTS 25, PANTHERS 3: Daniel Jones threw a 5-yard touchdown pass and made a spectacular one-handed 16-yard catch on the game’s only meaningful touchdown drive, leading New York (2-5) to a victory over Carolina (3-4) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jones touchdown pass went to Dante Pettis and survived a very long replay review in helping the Giants hand Carolina its fourth straight loss with star running back Christian McCaffrey sidelined.

Pettis coincidently threw a slightly overthrown pass on a flea flicker that Jones caught with the finger tips of his throwing hand. Jones finished 23 of 33 for 203 yards and had six carries for 30 yards.

PACKERS 24, WASHINGTON 10: Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and Green Bay (6-1) defeated visiting Washington (2-5) for its sixth consecutive victory.

Washington outgained Green Bay 430-304 but had had five scoreless trips inside the 30, including back-to-back series that ended inside the 5.

