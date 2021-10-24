PORTLAND – Joanne Greene passed away on Oct. 10, 2021 at the Barron Center after a long illness. She received wonderful care from the staff and considered them as family.

Joanne obtained a bachelor’s degree and taught radiology to students at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bangor. She also worked at the Red Cross in Portland.

Joanne was the only child of James and Ruth Greene. She took wonderful care of both of them at home until their passing.

Joanne was especially fond of dogs and always had one or two in her lap along with the occasional cat.

Joanne is survived by her cousins, who cherished her sarcasm and sense of humor, Susan Fowles, Cape Elizabeth, Marylou Majka, Florida, Jane Lilley, Florida, James A. Robinson III, Florida, Richard Robinson, Cape Elizabeth and Florida, and William Robinson, Florida.

Joanne was predeceased by a close cousin, John Robinson, Richard’s twin brother.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Please consider a donation in memory of Joanne to the

Barron Center,

1145 Brighton Ave.,

Portland ME 04102.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous